India's Zee down 7% after markets regulator bars promoters from boards

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

June 12, 2023 — 11:58 pm EDT

Written by Biplob Kumar Das for Reuters ->

BENGALURU, June 13 (Reuters) - Shares of Zee Entertainment Ltd ZEE.NS fell as much as 6.6% on Tuesday after India's markets regulator barred its promoters from holding board positions in any publicly listed company, potentially delaying its merger with a local unit of Japan's Sony 6758.T.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on Monday said in its order that Zee group promoters Subhash Chandra and Punit Goenka were actively involved in diverting company funds to the group's related entities.

Sony and Zee decided to merge their television channels, film assets and streaming platforms in late 2021.

(Reporting by Biplob Kumar Das in Bengaluru; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)

((Biplobkumar.das@thomsonreuters.com; 9101861583;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

