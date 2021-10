BENGALURU, Oct 26 (Reuters) - India's Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd ZEE.NS said on Tuesday its board meeting to consider and approve the firm's financial results for the second quarter has been cancelled due to lack of quorum.

(Reporting by Shivani Singh in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((ShivaniSingh1@thomsonreuters.com; +91 89 6969 2349))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.