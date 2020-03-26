India's Yes Bank to raise up to 50 bln rupees after govt-led rescue

Contributor
Chris Thomas Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/FRANCIS MASCARENHAS

Yes Bank Ltd said on Thursday it was looking to raise up to 50 billion rupees ($665.88 million) in an effort to shore up its capital base after a government-led rescue of the private sector lender.

BENGALURU, March 26 (Reuters) - Yes Bank Ltd YESB.NS said on Thursday it was looking to raise up to 50 billion rupees ($665.88 million) in an effort to shore up its capital base after a government-led rescue of the private sector lender.

India earlier this month approved a rescue plan, which saw State Bank of India, the country's largest public lender, take a 49% stake in Yes Bank after the central bank placed the lender under a moratorium on March 5.

The bank resumed normal operations on March 18.

($1 = 75.0890 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((chris.thomas@thomsonreuters.com; +91-80-6749-8695;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More