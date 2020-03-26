India's Yes Bank to raise up to 50 bln rupees after govt-led rescue

BENGALURU, March 26 (Reuters) - Yes Bank Ltd YESB.NS said on Thursday it was looking to raise up to 50 billion rupees ($665.88 million) in an effort to shore up its capital base after a government-led rescue of the private sector lender.

India earlier this month approved a rescue plan, which saw State Bank of India, the country's largest public lender, take a 49% stake in Yes Bank after the central bank placed the lender under a moratorium on March 5.

The bank resumed normal operations on March 18.

($1 = 75.0890 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

