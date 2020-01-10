India's Yes Bank to raise up to $1.41 bln through share sale; snubs Braich's offer

BENGALURU, Jan 10 (Reuters) - India's Yes Bank Ltd YESB.NS said on Friday it would raise up to 100 billion rupees ($1.41 billion) through the issue of new securities.

The bank also said it would not proceed with a $1.2 billion offer from Canadian investor Erwin Singh Braich and SPGP Holdings announced earlier.

($1 = 70.9099 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Chandini Monnappa in Bengaluru)

