India's Yes Bank to raise up to $1.41 bln through share sale; snubs Braich's offer

Chandini Monnappa Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

India's Yes Bank Ltd said on Friday it would raise up to 100 billion rupees ($1.41 billion) through the issue of new securities.

The bank also said it would not proceed with a $1.2 billion offer from Canadian investor Erwin Singh Braich and SPGP Holdings announced earlier.

($1 = 70.9099 Indian rupees)

