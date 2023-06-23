News & Insights

India's Yes Bank to raise $305 million in debt

June 23, 2023 — 08:05 am EDT

Written by Hritam Mukherjee for Reuters ->

BENGALURU, June 23 (Reuters) - Indian private lender Yes Bank YESB.NS said on Friday that it will raise up to 25 billion rupees (about $305 million) through debt securities.

The fundraise may be in Indian or foreign currency and the instruments may include, but not be limited to, non-convertible debentures, bonds, medium-term notes, the bank said. ($1 = 81.9918 Indian rupees)

