India's Yes Bank slumps as lock-in period ends

Credit: REUTERS/FRANCIS MASCARENHAS

March 13, 2023 — 12:20 am EDT

Written by Navamya Ganesh Acharya for Reuters ->

BENGALURU, March 13 (Reuters) - Shares of India's Yes Bank Ltd YESB.NS fell as much as 12.7% on Monday at the end of a three-year lock-in period that barred investors from selling the stock they had taken in the lender as part of its restructuring.

(Reporting by Navamya Ganesh Acharya in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

