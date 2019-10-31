India's Yes Bank gets $1.2 bln offer from global investor

Adds details, background, shares

BENGALURU, Oct 31 (Reuters) - India's Yes Bank Ltd YESB.NS said on Thursday it has received a binding offer of $1.2 billion from a global investor as the private-sector lender looks to raise capital through a fresh issue of shares, sending its stock 39% higher.

The bank said it was in advanced talks with other investors as well.

The lender's Chief Executive Officer Ravneet Gill had said in September that the bank was close to securing a deal to sell a minority stake to a global technology company.

News channel CNBC TV18 said citing sources that Hong Kong-based SPGP Holdings was the investor and that the bank's board was likely to consider all proposals on Nov. 1, when it is due to report quarterly results.

Yes Bank did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for details on the offer.

In August, Yes Bank raised nearly $275 million via a qualified institutional placement, a capital-raising tool commonly used in India, to improve its capital adequacy ratio.

The Bank's shares have lost 68.8% of their value so far this year, weighed down by its exposure to Jet Airways JET.NS, infrastructure conglomerate IL&FS, a multi-fold rise in provisions for loan losses and as its asset quality deteriorated sharply.

(Reporting by Chandini Monnappa in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((Chandini.M@thomsonreuters.com; 910867497919;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.