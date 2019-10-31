India's Yes Bank gets $1.2 bln binding offer

BENGALURU, Oct 31 (Reuters) - India's private sector lender Yes Bank Ltd YESB.NS said on Thursday it has received a binding offer from a global investor for an investment of $1.2 billion via fresh issue of shares.

The bank said it was in advanced talks with other investors.(https://bit.ly/334gIn5)

(Reporting by Chandini Monnappa in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

