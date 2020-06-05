India's Yatra scraps merger deal with U.S. firm Ebix

June 5 (Reuters) - Indian travel services company Yatra Online Inc YTRA.Osaid on Friday it is terminating its pending merger agreement with U.S. software firm Ebix Inc EBIX.O and filed a litigation over Ebix's breach of agreement terms.

Ebix had agreed to buy Yatra for an enterprise value of $337.8 million in 2019.

