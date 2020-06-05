India's Yatra scraps merger deal with U.S. firm Ebix

World Markets
Indian travel services company Yatra Online Inc said on Friday it is terminating its pending merger agreement with U.S. software firm Ebix Inc and filed a litigation over Ebix's breach of agreement terms.

Ebix had agreed to buy Yatra for an enterprise value of $337.8 million in 2019.

