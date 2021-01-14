India's WPI inflation eases in December to 1.22% y/y -govt

NEW DELHI, Jan 14 (Reuters) - India's wholesale price based inflation eased to 1.22% in December from a year earlier, helped mainly by a lower increase in food prices, data released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry showed on Thursday.

Analysts in a Reuters poll had forecast the annual wholesale price index INWPI=ECI to rise 1.30%.

(Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

