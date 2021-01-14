India's WPI inflation eases in December to 1.22% y/y -govt

Contributor
Manoj Kumar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/FRANCIS MASCARENHAS

India's wholesale price based inflation eased to 1.22% in December from a year earlier, helped mainly by a lower increase in food prices, data released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry showed on Thursday.

NEW DELHI, Jan 14 (Reuters) - India's wholesale price based inflation eased to 1.22% in December from a year earlier, helped mainly by a lower increase in food prices, data released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry showed on Thursday.

Analysts in a Reuters poll had forecast the annual wholesale price index INWPI=ECI to rise 1.30%.

(Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

((manoj.kumar@thomsonreuters.com; +91(11) 49548029;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters