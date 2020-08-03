India's Wockhardt to make COVID-19 vaccines for UK

BENGALURU, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Indian drugmaker Wockhardt Ltd WCKH.NS will supply millions of doses of multiple COVID-19 vaccines to the United Kingdom, it said on Monday.

The company has reserved manufacturing capacity to supply vaccines to the UK, including the one being developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University, as part of an agreement with the UK government, it added.

(Reporting by Sachin Ravikumar; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

((saisachin.r@tr.com; +91 80 6182 2754; Twitter: @sachinr27;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.