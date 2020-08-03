India's Wockhardt to make COVID-19 vaccines for UK

Sachin Ravikumar Reuters
BENGALURU, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Indian drugmaker Wockhardt Ltd WCKH.NS will supply millions of doses of multiple COVID-19 vaccines to the United Kingdom, it said on Monday.

The company has reserved manufacturing capacity to supply vaccines to the UK, including the one being developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University, as part of an agreement with the UK government, it added.

