India's Wipro to buy UK-based consultancy Capco for $1.45 bln

BENGALURU, March 4 (Reuters) - Indian software services firm Wipro Ltd WIPR.NS said on Thursday it would buy privately held British consultancy Capco for $1.45 billion.

London-based Capco serves financial institutions across the Americas, Europe and Asia-Pacific regions, Wipro said in a statement to stock exchanges in India.

