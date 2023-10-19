News & Insights

India's Wipro slides, weighs on IT peers, on weak revenue forecast

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

October 19, 2023 — 12:29 am EDT

Written by Varun Vyas for Reuters ->

Updates stock move, adds stock details and analyst commentary from paragraph 3 onwards

BENGALURU, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Shares of Wipro WIPR.NS dropped to a three-month low and weighed on other Indian IT companies on Thursday after the country's fourth-largest IT services provider forecast the slide in IT services revenue would get worse this quarter.

Shares of Wipro, which also posted an unexpected drop in revenue in the July-September quarter, fell as much as 4.3% in their steepest intraday percentage decline since mid-April. The Nifty IT index .NIFTYIT dropped 0.5%.

While the IT sector has been contending with soft demand for the past few quarters, leading to the likes of Infosys INFY.NS cutting its full-year forecast, analysts believe Wipro's higher exposure to consulting hurt it more than its peers.

"Given Wipro's broader presence in the discretionary areas, the conversion is a challenge as enterprises are cautious and are reprioritising expenditures," Motilal Oswal said in a note.

Wipro said it expects its IT services revenue, which is nearly all of its business, would drop 3.5% to 1.5%, on a constant currency basis, sequentially in the third quarter. That is steeper than the 0.5% sequential drop in the second quarter.

The company's shares were last down 3.3% at 394 rupees, trimming their year-to-date gain to 0.3%. In comparison, the Nifty IT index has risen nearly 10% so far this year.

($1 = 83.2500 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Varun Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala)

((varunvyas.hebbalalu@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.