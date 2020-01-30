India's Wipro says CEO Abidali Neemuchwala to step down

Jan 31 (Reuters) - India's Wipro Ltd said on Friday Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director Abidali Neemuchwala has decided to step down due to family commitments. The company's board of directors has started a search to identify the next CEO, the software exporter said in a statement. (http://bit.ly/2u4S7T4) Neemuchwala will continue to hold the office of CEO and MD until a successor is appointed, the company added. (Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta) ((subrat.patnaik@tr.com; +1 646 223 2742; Twitter: @Subrat_Patnaik;)) Keywords: WIPRO LTD CEO/

