India's Wipro says CEO Abidali Neemuchwala to step down

India's Wipro Ltd said on Friday Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director Abidali Neemuchwala has decided to step down due to family commitments.

Jan 31 (Reuters) - India's Wipro Ltd said on Friday Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director Abidali Neemuchwala has decided to step down due to family commitments. The company's board of directors has started a search to identify the next CEO, the software exporter said in a statement. (http://bit.ly/2u4S7T4) Neemuchwala will continue to hold the office of CEO and MD until a successor is appointed, the company added. (Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta) ((subrat.patnaik@tr.com; +1 646 223 2742; Twitter: @Subrat_Patnaik;)) Keywords: WIPRO LTD CEO/

