News & Insights

India's Wipro reports surprise Q2 revenue drop

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

October 18, 2023 — 06:37 am EDT

Written by Varun Vyas and Indranil Sarkar for Reuters ->

Adds details, background from paragraph 3 onwards

BENGALURU, Oct 18 (Reuters) - India's fourth-largest IT services provider Wipro WIPR.NS reported a surprise drop in second-quarter revenue as clients curtailed spending amid global economic uncertainty and inflationary pressures.

The Bengaluru-based company's consolidated revenue from operations declined 0.1% to 225.16 billion rupees ($2.70 billion) for the three months to Sept. 30, from a year earlier, against estimates of a rise to 228.10 billion rupees, according to LSEG data.

The Indian IT services sector has been contending with soft demand for the last three quarters as clients delayed deal-making decisions or are outright cutting back on expenditure.

Businesses are reducing spending on discretionary IT projects amid steep inflation that has resulted in higher interest rates.

Last week, industry leader TCS TCS.NS blamed an uncertain macro environment for its revenue miss, while India's No. 2 IT services exporter Infosys INFY.NStrimmed the top-end of its full-year revenue guidance.

Consolidated net profit at the company fell to 26.46 billion rupees in the quarter, from 26.59 billion rupees a year ago.

Analysts had expected a profit of 31.02 billion rupees, as per LSEG data.

($1 = 83.2420 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Varun Vyas and Indranil Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia Cheema)

((varunvyas.hebbalalu@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.