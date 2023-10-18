News & Insights

India's Wipro reports surprise Q2 revenue drop

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

October 18, 2023 — 06:24 am EDT

Written by Varun Vyas and Indranil Sarkar for Reuters ->

BENGALURU, Oct 18 (Reuters) - India's fourth-largest IT services provider Wipro WIPR.NS reported a surprise drop in second-quarter revenue on a weak deal pipeline amid uncertain demand from clients.

The Bengaluru-based company's consolidated revenue from operations declined 0.1% to 225.16 billion rupees ($2.70 billion) for the three months to September 30 from a year earlier, against estimates of 228.10 billion rupees, according to LSEG data.

($1 = 83.2420 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Varun Vyas and Indranil Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia Cheema)

((varunvyas.hebbalalu@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.