India's Wipro reports surprise Q2 revenue drop

BENGALURU, Oct 18 (Reuters) - India's fourth-largest IT services provider Wipro WIPR.NS reported a surprise drop in second-quarter revenue on a weak deal pipeline amid uncertain demand from clients.

The Bengaluru-based company's consolidated revenue from operations declined 0.1% to 225.16 billion rupees ($2.70 billion) for the three months to September 30 from a year earlier, against estimates of 228.10 billion rupees, according to LSEG data.

($1 = 83.2420 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Varun Vyas and Indranil Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia Cheema)

