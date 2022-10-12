India's Wipro reports 9% drop in Sept-qtr profit

BENGALURU, Oct 12 (Reuters) - India's Wipro Ltd WIPR.NS reported a 9.3% fall in September-quarter profit on Wednesday, as rising staff expenses weighed on the software services exporter.

Consolidated net profit for the quarter ended Sept. 30 was 26.59 billion Indian rupees ($323.3 million), compared with 29.31 billion rupees a year ago. ($1 = 82.2530 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

((Sethuraman.NR@thomsonreuters.com; (+91 8061822737); Reuters Messaging: nallur.sethuraman.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.