India's Wipro reports 9% drop in Sept-qtr profit

BENGALURU, Oct 12 (Reuters) - India's Wipro Ltd WIPR.NS reported a 9.3% fall in September-quarter profit on Wednesday, as rising staff expenses weighed on the software services exporter.

Consolidated net profit for the quarter ended Sept. 30 was 26.59 billion Indian rupees ($323.3 million), compared with 29.31 billion rupees a year ago. ($1 = 82.2530 Indian rupees)

