India's Wipro Q3 profit beats estimates on strong order pipeline

BENGALURU, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Indian IT services firm Wipro WIPR.NS reported a bigger-than-expected profit for the third quarter on Friday, boosted by a strong deal pipeline.

Wipro's net profit rose 2.8% to 30.53 billion Indian rupees ($375.27 million) for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2022. Analysts, on average, had expected a profit of 29 billion rupees, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

($1 = 81.3550 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Nishit Navin in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)

