India's Wipro Q1 profit rises about 12% on deal wins

BENGALURU, July 13 (Reuters) - Indian IT services provider Wipro WIPR.NS reported an 11.9% rise in first-quarter profit on Thursday, helped by its deal pipeline.

The Bengaluru-based company's net profit rose to 28.70 billion rupees ($349.66 million) for the quarter ended June 30 against 25.64 billion rupees, a year ago.

($1 = 82.0786 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Navamya Ganesh Acharya in Bengaluru)

