News & Insights

India's Wipro Q1 profit rises about 12% on deal wins

July 13, 2023 — 06:17 am EDT

Written by Navamya Ganesh Acharya for Reuters ->

BENGALURU, July 13 (Reuters) - Indian IT services provider Wipro WIPR.NS reported an 11.9% rise in first-quarter profit on Thursday, helped by its deal pipeline.

The Bengaluru-based company's net profit rose to 28.70 billion rupees ($349.66 million) for the quarter ended June 30 against 25.64 billion rupees, a year ago.

($1 = 82.0786 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Navamya Ganesh Acharya in Bengaluru)

((Navamya.GaneshAcharya@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8805175330 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.