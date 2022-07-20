India's Wipro posts lower profit as expenses rise

BENGALURU, July 20 (Reuters) - India's Wipro Ltd WIPR.NS reported a near 21% fall in June-quarter profit on Wednesday as higher employee-related costs pushed up the information technology services firm's overall expenses.

June-quarter consolidated net profit came in at 25.64 billion rupees ($320.54 million), compared with 32.43 billion rupees year ago.

Revenue from operations rose nearly 18% to 215.29 billion rupees.

($1 = 79.9900 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

