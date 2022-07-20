India's Wipro posts lower profit as expenses rise

Contributor
Nallur Sethuraman Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe

India's Wipro Ltd reported a near 21% fall in June-quarter profit on Wednesday as higher employee-related costs pushed up the information technology services firm's overall expenses.

BENGALURU, July 20 (Reuters) - India's Wipro Ltd WIPR.NS reported a near 21% fall in June-quarter profit on Wednesday as higher employee-related costs pushed up the information technology services firm's overall expenses.

June-quarter consolidated net profit came in at 25.64 billion rupees ($320.54 million), compared with 32.43 billion rupees year ago.

Revenue from operations rose nearly 18% to 215.29 billion rupees.

($1 = 79.9900 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((Sethuraman.NR@thomsonreuters.com; (+91 8061822737); Reuters Messaging: nallur.sethuraman.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters