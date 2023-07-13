India's Wipro misses qtrly profit view, sees muted Q2 IT services rev

Adds earnings details, background, forecast in paragraphs 2-6

BENGALURU, July 13 (Reuters) - India's Wipro WIPR.NS reported first-quarter profit below estimates on Thursday as clients cut discretionary spending and forecast IT services revenue would remain largely flat for the current quarter.

The Bengaluru-based company said its second-quarter IT services revenue, which accounts for the majority of overall revenue, could range between $2.72 billion to $2.81 billion in constant currency terms, compared with $2.8 billion a year ago.

The muted forecast comes as earnings for Indian IT services companies started on a weaker note, with Wipro's larger peers Tata Consultancy Services TCS.NS and HCLTech HCLT.NS flagging cut in discretionary spending by clients to save cash and uncertainty over demand.

Wipro's net profit rose to 28.70 billion rupees ($349.66 million) for the quarter ended June 30, helped by large order wins. However, on a sequential basis, profit dropped 6.7%.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of 29.8 billion rupees, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

Revenue from operations increased 6% to 228.31 billion rupees.

($1 = 82.0786 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Navamya Ganesh Acharya and Sethuraman NR in Bengaluru; editing by Eileen Soreng)

