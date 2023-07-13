News & Insights

India's Wipro misses qtrly profit view, sees muted Q2 IT services rev

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

July 13, 2023 — 07:00 am EDT

Written by Navamya Ganesh Acharya and Sethuraman NR for Reuters ->

Adds earnings details, background, forecast in paragraphs 2-6

BENGALURU, July 13 (Reuters) - India's Wipro WIPR.NS reported first-quarter profit below estimates on Thursday as clients cut discretionary spending and forecast IT services revenue would remain largely flat for the current quarter.

The Bengaluru-based company said its second-quarter IT services revenue, which accounts for the majority of overall revenue, could range between $2.72 billion to $2.81 billion in constant currency terms, compared with $2.8 billion a year ago.

The muted forecast comes as earnings for Indian IT services companies started on a weaker note, with Wipro's larger peers Tata Consultancy Services TCS.NS and HCLTech HCLT.NS flagging cut in discretionary spending by clients to save cash and uncertainty over demand.

Wipro's net profit rose to 28.70 billion rupees ($349.66 million) for the quarter ended June 30, helped by large order wins. However, on a sequential basis, profit dropped 6.7%.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of 29.8 billion rupees, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

Revenue from operations increased 6% to 228.31 billion rupees.

($1 = 82.0786 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Navamya Ganesh Acharya and Sethuraman NR in Bengaluru; editing by Eileen Soreng)

((Navamya.GaneshAcharya@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8805175330 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.