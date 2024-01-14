India's Wipro, HCLTech rise on strong Q3 results, Nifty IT index up 3.3%

BENGALURU, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Shares of India's IT services providers Wipro WIPR.NS and HCLTech HCLT.NS rose 10% and 4% respectively, on Monday after their third-qurter results showed signs of demand stabilization and growth.

HCLTech, India's third-largest IT services provider, and fourth-ranked Wipro both surpassed quarterly revenue expectations.

Their rise also sent the Nifty IT index up 3.3%.

(Reporting by Navamya Ganesh Acharya in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

