News & Insights

India's Wipro, HCLTech rise on strong Q3 results, Nifty IT index up 3.3%

REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

January 14, 2024 — 10:52 pm EST

Written by Navamya Ganesh Acharya for Reuters ->

BENGALURU, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Shares of India's IT services providers Wipro WIPR.NS and HCLTech HCLT.NS rose 10% and 4% respectively, on Monday after their third-qurter results showed signs of demand stabilization and growth.

HCLTech, India's third-largest IT services provider, and fourth-ranked Wipro both surpassed quarterly revenue expectations.

Their rise also sent the Nifty IT index up 3.3%.

(Reporting by Navamya Ganesh Acharya in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

((Navamya.GaneshAcharya@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8805175330 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
India's TCS CEO flags uncertain demand as inflation crimps spending -> India's TCS to diversify to other markets amid US weakness -> More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.