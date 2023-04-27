News & Insights

India's Wipro forecasts weak Q1 IT services rev

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

April 27, 2023 — 06:58 am EDT

Written by Nallur Sethuraman for Reuters ->

Adds details

BENGALURU, April 27 (Reuters) - Indian IT services provider Wipro Ltd WIPR.NSsaid on Thursday revenue from its mainstay IT Services unit would fall in the current quarter, after posting a marginal dip in profit for the three months ended March.

The Bengaluru-based company forecast revenue from IT Services business to fall between 1% and 3% on constant currency terms, in the range of $2,753 million to $2,811 million for the first quarter.

Bigger rivals Tata Consultancy Services TCS.NS and Infosys INFY.NS have also reported lower than expected quarterly earnings and gave weak forecasts.

Indian IT services companies are seeing delays in deal closures, order rampdowns as well as cancellations due to turbulent macro-economic environment, with the U.S. and Europe facing recession worries.

Wipro also approved a share buyback of upto 120 billion rupees.

(Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)

((Sethuraman.NR@thomsonreuters.com; (+91 8061822737); Reuters Messaging: nallur.sethuraman.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.