India's Wipro flags coronavirus hit, defers quarterly revenue outlook

BENGALURU, April 15 (Reuters) - Indian software exporter Wipro Ltd WIPR.NS said on Wednesday it will not give a forecast for revenue growth for the June quarter following uncertainty due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The company reported a fourth-quarter profit that missed estimates due to higher costs.

"The quarters ahead seem challenging and require a tremendous response on costs," Chief Financial Officer Jatin Dalal said in a statement.

(Reporting by Derek Francis in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

