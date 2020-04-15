India's Wipro flags coronavirus hit, defers quarterly revenue outlook

Contributor
Derek Francis Reuters
Published

Indian software exporter Wipro Ltd said on Wednesday it will not give a forecast for revenue growth for the June quarter following uncertainty due to the coronavirus pandemic.

BENGALURU, April 15 (Reuters) - Indian software exporter Wipro Ltd WIPR.NS said on Wednesday it will not give a forecast for revenue growth for the June quarter following uncertainty due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The company reported a fourth-quarter profit that missed estimates due to higher costs.

"The quarters ahead seem challenging and require a tremendous response on costs," Chief Financial Officer Jatin Dalal said in a statement.

(Reporting by Derek Francis in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((derek.francis@thomsonreuters.com; +91-9986311363 and @derekfrancis089 on Twitter;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More