News & Insights

MSFT

India's Wipro commits $1 bln investment into AI

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

July 11, 2023 — 11:14 pm EDT

Written by Navamya Ganesh Acharya for Reuters ->

Adds background on AI investments in paragraphs 3-4, Wipro's AI plans in paragraph 5, CEO comment in paragraph 6

BENGALURU, July 12 (Reuters) - Indian IT services provider Wipro Ltd WIPR.NS said on Wednesday it planned to invest $1 billion into artificial intelligence (AI) over the next three years.

The investments will focus on the expansion of AI, big data, and analytics solutions, as well as developing new research and development and platforms, it said in an exchange filing.

This comes almost a week after rival Tata Consultancy Services TCS.NSsaid it planned to train 25,000 engineers to get them certified on Microsoft's MSFT.O Azure Open AI.

Companies across the world, from banks to big tech, have doubled down on investments in AI after ChatGPT, a generative AI chatbot by Microsoft-backed OpenAI took the world by storm in late 2022.

The company also launched Wipro ai360, its AI-first innovation ecosystem and said that it would train all of its about 250,000 employees on AI over the course of the next 12 months.

"Especially with the emergence of generative AI, we expect a fundamental shift up ahead, for all industries," Wipro CEO Thierry Delaporte said.

(Reporting by Navamya Ganesh Acharya in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Navamya.GaneshAcharya@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8805175330 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MSFT

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.