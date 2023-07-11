India's Wipro commits $1 bln investment into AI

BENGALURU, July 12 (Reuters) - Indian IT services provider Wipro Ltd WIPR.NS said on Wednesday it planned to invest $1 billion into artificial intelligence (AI) over the next three years.

The investments will focus on the expansion of AI, big data, and analytics solutions, as well as developing new research and development and platforms, it said in an exchange filing.

