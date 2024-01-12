India's Wipro beats third-quarter revenue estimates

BENGALURU, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Wipro WIPR.NS, India's fourth-largest IT services provider, reported a better-than-expected rise in third-quarter revenue on Friday on the back of improved deal execution.

Revenue from operations fell 4.4% from the previous year to 222.05 billion rupees ($2.68 billion) for the three months to Dec 31, but beat analysts' average estimate of 221.04 billion rupees, according to LSEG data.

($1 = 82.9081 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Sai Ishwarbharath B and NR Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

