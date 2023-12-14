India's wholesale price index rises 0.26% y/y in November

NEW DELHI, Dec 14 (Reuters) - India's wholesale price index (INWPI=ECI) in November rose 0.26% from a year earlier, showed government data released on Thursday.

Economists polled by Reuters had estimated the wholesale price index for November would rise 0.08%. It fell 0.52% in October.

(Reporting by Shivangi Acharya; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

