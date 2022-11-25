Commodities

India's wheat planting area up nearly 11% y/y on record prices

Credit: REUTERS/AMIT DAVE

November 25, 2022 — 02:48 am EST

Written by Mayank Bhardwaj for Reuters ->

NEW DELHI, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Indian farmers have planted wheat on 15.3 million hectares since Oct. 1, when the current sowing season began, up nearly 11% from a year ago, the government data showed on Friday, as record high prices have encouraged planting.

Farmers have also increased acreage under rapeseed, the key winter-sown oilseed, to 7.1 million hectares as of Nov. 25, up from last year's 6.2 million hectares, the Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers' Welfare said in its weekly update of sowing data.

