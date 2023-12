BENGALURU, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Indian solar panel-maker Waaree Energies filed for an initial public offering to raise 30 billion rupees ($361 million), its draft papers showed on Friday. ($1 = 83.1450 Indian rupees)

