India's Vodafone Idea to consider fund raising

Credit: REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

February 22, 2024 — 05:58 am EST

Written by Aleef Jahan for Reuters ->

BENGALURU, Feb 22 (Reuters) - India's third-largest telecom operator Vodafone Idea VODA.NS is considering raising funds through routes including a rights issue or a further public offer of shares, the company said on Thursday.

The debt-saddled company's board will consider proposals for the fund raise on Feb. 27, it added.

The company did not say how much it will raise or when.

Vodafone Idea, which posted a quarterly loss last month and has yet to launch its 5G network, has been in talks for several months with lenders and investors to raise funds.

Larger rivals Bharti Airtel BRTI.NS and Reliance Jio have rolled out their 5G services in most parts of the country.

