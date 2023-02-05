India's Vodafone Idea rises after order to convert $2 bln govt dues into equity

Credit: REUTERS/ANUSHREE FADNAVIS

February 05, 2023 — 11:00 pm EST

Written by Navamya Ganesh Acharya for Reuters ->

BENGALURU, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Shares of Vodafone India Ltd VODA.NS rose nearly 9.5% on Monday after the government ordered the company to convert into equity all the dues owed to the government for use of airwaves, including the interest related to payments for spectrum.

The total amount to be converted into equity shares is 161.33 billion rupees ($1.96 billion), the mobile carrier said.

The company said it has been directed to issue 16.13 billion shares at 10 rupees each.

(Reporting by Navamya Ganesh Acharya in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)

((Navamya.GaneshAcharya@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8805175330 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.