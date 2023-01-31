US Markets
India's Vodafone Idea approves debentures worth $195.32 mln to ATC Telecom

January 31, 2023 — 05:58 am EST

Written by Anuran Sadhu for Reuters ->

BENGALURU, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Indian telecom operator Vodafone Idea Ltd VODA.NS said on Tuesday it has approved preferential issue of debentures worth up to 16 billion rupees ($195.32 million) to ATC Telecom Infrastructure Pvt Ltd.

The debentures are convertible into shares at 10 rupees a piece to ATC Telecom, Vodafone Idea said in a stock exchange filing.

($1 = 81.9180 Indian rupees)

