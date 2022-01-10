India's Vodafone Idea approves conversion of spectrum interest, govt dues into equity

BENGALURU, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Indian telecom operator Vodafone Idea VODA.NS said on Tuesday its board approved conversion of the full amount of interest related to spectrum auction instalments and dues owed to the government for use of the airwaves into equity.

Following the conversion, the Indian government will hold about 35.8% of the total outstanding shares of the company, Vodafone Idea said in a statement. Promoter shareholders Vodafone Group VOD.L would hold around 28.5% and Aditya Birla Group around 17.8%.

