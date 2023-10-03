News & Insights

India's Vedanta will complete sale of steel assets by March- chairman to CNBC-TV18

Credit: REUTERS/DANISH SIDDIQUI

October 03, 2023 — 05:39 am EDT

Written by Sethuraman NR for Reuters ->

BENGALURU, Oct 3 (Reuters) - India's Vedanta Ltd VDAN.NS will complete the sale of its steel assets by March 2024 as it looks to reduce overall debt, group chairman Anil Agarwal told CNBC-TV18 channel on Tuesday.

The company began the review of its steel and steel raw material business - formed through the acquisition of ESL Steel in 2018 for 52.30 billion rupees - in June, looking to sell the company to focus on its core mining businesses.

The conglomerate last week decided to spin off into various commodity-focused companies looking to shore up financials. Its parent Vedanta Resources saw a slate of rating downgrades triggered by worries over its $6.4 billion outstanding debt.

Agarwal on Tuesday told CNBC-TV18 that Vedanta has lined up finances of about $1 billion in January and $500-$600 million due in August and is also talking to bond holders.

