India's Vedanta will complete sale of steel assets by March- chairman to CNBC-TV18

BENGALURU, Oct 3 (Reuters) - India's Vedanta Ltd VDAN.NS will complete the sale of its steel assets by March 2024, group chairman Anil Agarwal told CNBC-TV18 channel on Tuesday.

The company in June began the review of its steel and steel raw material business.

