India's Vedanta to spin off, list six businesses

Credit: REUTERS/DANISH SIDDIQUI

September 29, 2023 — 07:15 am EDT

Written by Varun Vyas and Kashish Tandon for Reuters ->

BENGALURU, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Indian metals-to-oils conglomerate Vedanta Ltd VDAN.NS said on Friday it plans to spin offand list six of its companiesto attract big-ticket investment to help the expansion and growth of each of the businesses.

The six listed companies are Vedanta Aluminium, Vedanta Oil & Gas, Vedanta Power, Vedanta Steel and Ferrous Materials, Vedanta Base Metals and Vedanta Limited.

"By demerging our business units, we believe that will unlock value and potential for faster growth in each vertical," chairman Anil Agarwal said in a statement.

For each share of Vedanta Limited, the stockholders will receive one additional share of each of the five companies that will be listed.

Shares of Vedanta rose 6.8% on Thursday following reports of the split.

($1 = 83.0110 Indian rupees)

