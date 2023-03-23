India's Vedanta says stake sale talks baseless

March 23, 2023 — 01:47 am EDT

Written by Hritam Mukherjee for Reuters ->

BENGALURU, March 23 (Reuters) - Indian billionaire Anil Agarwal-led Vedanta Ltd VDAN.NS said on Thursday that talks of any stake sale in the mining major was "untrue and baseless", after a media report that the tycoon was weighing selling less than 5% stake in the company.

Agarwal is studying options including selling a minority stake in Vedanta as he looks to shrink his commodities business empire's massive debt load, Bloomberg News reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Shares of Vedanta fell as much as 6.3%.

