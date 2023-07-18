News & Insights

India's Vedanta says awaiting India govt nod for semiconductor plant

Credit: REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

July 18, 2023 — 08:54 am EDT

Written by Sethuraman NR for Reuters ->

BENGALURU, July 18 (Reuters) - India's Vedanta is awaiting the Indian government's nod for incentives under a modified semiconductor production plan to begin construction of a plant in western state Gujarat, for which its has roped in technology and equity partners, a top executive said on Tuesday.

