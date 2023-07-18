India's Vedanta says awaiting India govt nod for semiconductor plant

BENGALURU, July 18 (Reuters) - India's Vedanta is awaiting the Indian government's nod for incentives under a modified semiconductor production plan to begin construction of a plant in western state Gujarat, for which its has roped in technology and equity partners, a top executive said on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Sethuraman NR in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

((Sethuraman.NR@thomsonreuters.com; (+91 9945291420); Reuters Messaging: nallur.sethuraman.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.