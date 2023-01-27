India's Vedanta profit plummets 41% on soft metal prices

Credit: REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

January 27, 2023 — 07:01 am EST

Written by Aleef Jahan for Reuters ->

BENGALURU, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Indian metals-to-oil conglomerate Vedanta Ltd VDAN.NS reported a near 41% drop in third-quarter profit on Friday, hit by a fall in commodity prices.

The Anil Agarwal-led firm's consolidated net profit fell to 24.64 billion rupees ($302.33 million) for the quarter ended Dec. 31 from 41.64 billion a year earlier, Vedanta said in an exchange filing.

Analysts had, on average, expected a profit of 20.67 billion rupees ($253.58 million), according to Refinitiv IBES data.

Prices of zinc, aluminium have fallen from their peaks by over 15% in 2022 from a year earlier, while total expenses have surged 17%, Vedanta said.

Vedanta's results continue to be impacted by the Indian government's windfall tax on crude oil.

For the December quarter, the company logged a loss of 3.33 billion rupees due to the windfall tax even though the government had significantly cut levies.

The conglomerate's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation fell by 35.1% year-on-year.

Aluminium production and refined metal production dropped 2% each.

The metals & mining major's revenue was flat at 336.91 billion rupees from a year ago.

Last week, Hindustan Zinc HZNC.NS, owned by Vedanta Group, reported a fall in quarterly profit, hit by lower zinc prices and silver production.

($1 = 81.5010 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Aleef Jahan in Bengaluru)

((aleefjahan.cs@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.