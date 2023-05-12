News & Insights

India's Vedanta posts slump in Q4 profit after metal prices fall

Credit: REUTERS/DANISH SIDDIQUI

May 12, 2023 — 07:19 am EDT

Written by Aleef Jahan for Reuters ->

May 12 (Reuters) - Indian metals-to-oil conglomerate Vedanta Ltd VDAN.NS reported a 68% slump in fourth-quarter profit on Friday after revenue fell amid declining prices of metals.

Vedanta's consolidated net profit stood at 18.81 billion rupees ($230 million) for the quarter ended March 31, compared with 57.99 billion rupees a year earlier, the billionaire Anil Agarwal-led company said in an exchange filing.

Analysts had, on average, expected a profit of 28.91 billion rupees, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

The metals and mining major's quarterly revenue fell 5.4% to 372.25billion rupees. The share of revenue from the mainstay aluminium business reduced to 33% from 39%.

Zinc and aluminium prices have plunged more than 40% from the record highs hit in March 2022.

Total expenses climbed 10.5% to 330.4 billion rupees from a year earlier, with finance costs jumping 35% and depreciation & amortization costs surging 16%.

The results come as Vedanta Group-owned Hindustan Zinc's HZNC.NS proposal to buy certain zinc assets from Vedanta Ltd for $2.98 billion lapsed after failing to get shareholders' approval.

The company's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation slumped 32%.

Meanwhile, the losses due to a windfall tax on oil exports fell to 1.18 billion rupees from 3.33 billion rupees in the December quarter after the government reduced levies.

Total aluminium sales contracted 1.4%, but production remained flat.

Last month, Hindustan Zinc reported a fall in quarterly profit, hit by lower zinc and silver prices.

($1 = 81.7800 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Aleef Jahan in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

((aleefjahan.cs@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.