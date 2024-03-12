India's Vedanta ordered to pay Cairn UK $9.4 mln for delayed dividends

Adds details of regulator's order from 3 paragraph

March 12 (Reuters) - Indian mining group Vedanta VDAN.NS must pay 776 million Indian rupees ($9.4 million) to Cairn UK Holdings for delay in payment of dividends, India's markets watchdog said on Tuesday.

The order on the website of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) said Vedanta must make the payment within 45 days or face further action.

The regulator in its order said that Vedanta, formerly known as Cairn India, had violated Indian law by withholding dividends that should have been paid to the British company between January 2014 and June 2017.

Vedanta did not immediately respond to a Reuters emailed query for comment.

The Indian company failed to pay dividends citing an attachment of assets related to a demand by India's tax department. However the attachment of assets expired in March 2016.

Cairn UK lodged a complaint with SEBI in 2017 that despite reminders and release of the attachment the dividends were not paid until June 2017 and that the company was liable to pay interest on delayed dividends.

($1 = 82.7550 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Jayshree P Upadhyay; Editing by David Goodman and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

((Jayshree.Pyasi@thomsonreuters.com; 9920092491; Reuters Messaging: Twitter: @jaysh88))

