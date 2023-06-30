India's Vedanta Ltd initiates review of steel businesses

Adds details of review in paragraph 2, background in paragraph 3

BENGALURU, June 30 (Reuters) - Indian metals-to-oil conglomerate Vedanta Ltd VDAN.NS on Friday said it has initiated a strategic review of its steel and steel raw materials businesses.

The review will begin immediately and will explore options, including a potential strategic sale of some or all of the steel businesses, the firm added.

Friday's news comes at a time when its owner, Vedanta Group, is relying on money from its units to tackle its debt burden, after efforts to sell some zinc assets to Hindustan Zinc Ltd HZNC.NS for $3 billion failed earlier this year.

The company has engaged advisors to assist in the review, it added.

(Reporting by Indranil Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee and Eileen Soreng)

