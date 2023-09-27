India's Vedanta hits over 1-year low after Moody's downgrades parent

BENGALURU, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Shares of Indian conglomerate Vedanta VDAN.NS fell to their lowest in over a year on Wednesday after Moody's Investors Service downgraded parent Vedanta Resources' senior unsecured bonds, citing a high risk of debt restructuring in the coming months.

The rating agency also raised concerns about the ability of Vedanta Resources' operating subsidiaries to generate cash flow in a "softening commodity price environment."

Shares of the metals-to-oil group fell as much as 6.3% to their lowest level since July 6, 2022 before paring losses to trade 4.8% down as of 10:00 a.m. IST.

Moody's downgraded Vedanta Resources' unsecured bonds to Caa3 from Caa2, and the corporate family rating of the billionaire Anil Agarwal-owned company to Caa2 from Caa1 while maintaining a negative outlook.

Vedanta was the top loser on the Nifty 100 index .NIFTY100, which was down 0.26%.

The stock is on track to decline for the sixth consecutive session - its longest losing streak since late February - if the trend holds through the day.

(Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

