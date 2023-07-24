India's Vedanta CFO says confident of meeting debt maturities in FY24

Adds company current net debt amount in paragraph 3 and background details on debt from paragraph 4

BENGALURU, July 24 (Reuters) - India's Vedanta VDAN.NS is confident of meeting its debt maturities of $2.7 billion this fiscal year and committed to bringing down its debt, its CFO said on Monday.

The company's net debt as of July 24 was $7.2 billion with an average interest rate of 8.7%, Shrivastava said.

Earlier this year, S&P Global Ratings raised doubts about parent Vedanta Resources' ability to meet financial obligations beyond September.

Vedanta Resources, in late April, said it had trimmed its gross debt by $1 billion as the firm sought to allay concerns over its ability to meet financial obligations.

While the company is set to enterthe chips and displays manufacturing market this year after its joint-venture partner Foxconn 2317.TW pulled out of a $19.5-billion project, Shrivastava said Vedanta was "prudent" in raising capital.

Last week, the company reported a near-41% slump in first-quarter profit on weak commodity prices.

"As the global commodities market are recovering, we expect our top line and margins to improve further," Shrivastava said.

(Reporting by Navamya Ganesh Acharya in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil and Sohini Goswami)

((Navamya.GaneshAcharya@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8805175330 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.