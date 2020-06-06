India's Vedanta books $1.7 bln loss in Q4 as oil prices plunge

MUMBAI, June 6 (Reuters) - Indian miner Vedanta Ltd on Saturday reported a net loss of 125.2 billion rupees ($1.7 billion) for the fourth quarter of its financial year, compared with a profit of 26.15 billion rupees in the same period a year earlier.

The company took a one-time loss of 171.3 billion rupees in the March quarter, mainly due to an impairment of assets at its Oil & Gas business, triggered largely by a fall in crude oil prices following the coronavirus outbreak.

Revenue from operations came in at 195.13 billion rupees, compared with 230.9 billion rupees a year earlier, the company said in a statement.

($1 = 75.5580 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Mark Potter)

((rajendra.jadhav@thomsonreuters.com; +91-22-68414378 ; Reuters Messaging: rajendra.jadhav.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.