India's Vedanta beats Q3 profit view on production, sales uptick

BENGALURU, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Indian metal-to-oil conglomerate Vedanta VDAN.NS reported a smaller-than-expected drop in third-quarter profit on Thursday, as an uptick in production and sales outweighed lower metal prices.

Consolidated profit after tax dropped 18% to 20.13 billion rupees (nearly $242 million), ahead of analysts' average estimate of a 23.5% fall, as per LSEG data.

Domestic sales and production for Zinc rose 9.8% and 7% respectively, while that of aluminium rose 1.4% and 6%, respectively.

As a result, revenue from operations rose 4% to 349.68 rupees during the quarter, beating analysts' expectations of an 8% fall.

Grappling with falling metal prices, the metals and mining company has reported profit falls since the first quarter of 2022 and a loss in the July-September quarter last year.

Prices of key base metals - zinc and lead - were down on the London Metal Exchange during the quarter, lower than in the year ago quarter despite sequential improvement.

While aluminium prices improved year-on-year, they are down from their record high levels in March 2022.

In September last year, billionaire Anil Agarwal launched a sweeping overhaul that would carve up the metals-to-oil conglomerate into six separate businesses, a move aimed at shoring up parent Vedanta Group's financial performance.

Last week, the Vedanta Group-owned Hindustan Zinc HZNC.NS reported its fifth consecutive decline in quarterly profit as the company was also hit by lower zinc prices and sales.

($1 = 83.0810 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Kashish Tandon in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman )

((Kashish.Tandon@thomsonreuters.com;))

