News & Insights

India's V-Guard Q1 profit jumps 20% on firm demand for electronic products

August 09, 2023 — 05:27 am EDT

Written by Nishit Navin for Reuters ->

BENGALURU, Aug 9 (Reuters) - India's V-Guard Industries VGUA.NS reported a 20.2% surge in first-quarter profit on Wednesday, aided by strong demand for its electronics segment, sending its shares up nearly 11%.

Consolidated net profit for the electronic products manufacturer was at 642.2 million rupees ($7.75 million)for the quarter ended June 30, the Kochi-based company said in a filing.

Summer in India that spans from April to June boosts demands for air conditioners and inverters, benefiting companies like V-Guard.

Revenue from electronics segment, which accounts for nearly 30% of the company's revenue and includes products including inverters and air conditioner stabilizers, grew nearly 20%. It posted a pre-tax profit jump of 36.3%.

Its biggest segment electricals, which includes products such as house wiring cables, grew nearly 10%.

V-Guard's revenue from operations rose 19.3% to 12.15 billion rupees, while its gross margin increased to 32.5%, from 30.5% a year earlier due to softening commodity prices.

The company expected to post a revenue growth of 14% to 16%, excluding business from its recently acquired kitchen appliances-maker 'Sunflame' segment for fiscal 2024, it had said in the previous quarter's earnings call.

Last month, larger rival Havells HVEL.NSreported an 18.5% rise in June-quarter profit helped by strong demand for its cables and wires. However, analysts flagged margin concerns for the company.

($1 = 82.8125 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Nishit Navin in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Nishit.Navin@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.