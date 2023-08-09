India's V-Guard Q1 profit jumps 20% on firm demand for electronic products

BENGALURU, Aug 9 (Reuters) - India's V-Guard Industries VGUA.NS reported a 20.2% surge in first-quarter profit on Wednesday, aided by strong demand for its electronics segment, sending its shares up nearly 11%.

Consolidated net profit for the electronic products manufacturer was at 642.2 million rupees ($7.75 million)for the quarter ended June 30, the Kochi-based company said in a filing.

Summer in India that spans from April to June boosts demands for air conditioners and inverters, benefiting companies like V-Guard.

Revenue from electronics segment, which accounts for nearly 30% of the company's revenue and includes products including inverters and air conditioner stabilizers, grew nearly 20%. It posted a pre-tax profit jump of 36.3%.

Its biggest segment electricals, which includes products such as house wiring cables, grew nearly 10%.

V-Guard's revenue from operations rose 19.3% to 12.15 billion rupees, while its gross margin increased to 32.5%, from 30.5% a year earlier due to softening commodity prices.

The company expected to post a revenue growth of 14% to 16%, excluding business from its recently acquired kitchen appliances-maker 'Sunflame' segment for fiscal 2024, it had said in the previous quarter's earnings call.

Last month, larger rival Havells HVEL.NSreported an 18.5% rise in June-quarter profit helped by strong demand for its cables and wires. However, analysts flagged margin concerns for the company.

($1 = 82.8125 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Nishit Navin in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Nishit.Navin@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.