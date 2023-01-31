India's UPL misses Q3 profit estimates as costs balloon

BENGALURU, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Indian agriculture chemicals producer UPL Ltd UPLL.NS reported a smaller-than-expected quarterly profit on Tuesday, hurt by higher raw material costs.

Rising inflation and worries of a global recession have pressured the herbicide and insecticide maker, which rakes in a large chunk of its revenue from Latin America.

UPL's consolidated net profit rose to 10.87 billion rupees ($132.56 million) in the third quarter, from 9.36 billion rupees a year earlier, but missed analysts' average estimate of a profit of 11.05 billion rupees, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

Total expenses rose 23.4% to 123.13 billion rupees in the quarter ended Dec. 31.

The company's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) margins also fell to 22.2% from 23.6% a year earlier.

However, revenue from operations grew 21.1% to 136.79 billion rupees, on the back of higher agricultural commodity prices.

($1 = 82.0025 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Meenakshi Maidas in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((Meenakshi.Maidas@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8921483410;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.