News & Insights

India's UltraTech Cement tops third-quarter profit view on price hikes

Credit: REUTERS/AMIT DAVE

January 19, 2024 — 03:06 am EST

Written by Hritam Mukherjee for Reuters ->

Adds details

BENGALURU, Jan 19 (Reuters) - India's UltraTech Cement ULTC.NS posted third-quarter earnings above Street expectations, supported by price hikes of its construction materials.

Consolidated net profit jumped nearly 68% to 17.77 billion rupees ($214 million) for three months ended Dec. 31, surpassing analysts' average estimate of 17.3 billion rupees, as per LSEG data.

Revenue from operations climbed about 8% to 167.40 billion rupees, beating analysts' average estimate of 166.19 billion rupees, as per LSEG data.

Shares of the company rose 1.2% after the results.

($1 = 83.0870 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Hritam Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala)

((Hritam.Mukherjee@thomsonreuters.com; X: @MukherjeeHritam;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.