India's UltraTech Cement tops third-quarter profit view on price hikes

Adds details

BENGALURU, Jan 19 (Reuters) - India's UltraTech Cement ULTC.NS posted third-quarter earnings above Street expectations, supported by price hikes of its construction materials.

Consolidated net profit jumped nearly 68% to 17.77 billion rupees ($214 million) for three months ended Dec. 31, surpassing analysts' average estimate of 17.3 billion rupees, as per LSEG data.

Revenue from operations climbed about 8% to 167.40 billion rupees, beating analysts' average estimate of 166.19 billion rupees, as per LSEG data.

Shares of the company rose 1.2% after the results.

($1 = 83.0870 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Hritam Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala)

